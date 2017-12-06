A rare late-season toxic algae bloom has closed most of the fertile shellfishing areas in Casco Bay, throwing at least a dozen wild clam harvesters out of work.

On Tuesday, the Department of Marine Resources expanded a harvesting ban area that stretches from Portland Harbor to the west side of Harpswell. The closure was triggered when shellfish flesh tests showed elevated levels of a naturally occurring toxin that can produce sickness and brain damage in humans.

The ban affects hundreds of acres of productive clam flats in Freeport and Brunswick and at least a dozen mussel and oyster farms in those towns and around Chebeague Island. The toxin is created by a large phytoplankton bloom that includes the species Pseudo-nitzschia, the same kind of single-cell organism that closed large sections of the Down East coast to harvesting and forced shellfish recalls in the past two years.

This is the first recorded bloom of toxic Pseudo-nitzschia in Casco Bay.

Having a bloom in this part of Maine so late in the season was a surprise to state monitors, said Kohl Kanwit, director of the department’s public health bureau.

“We thought we were done, we haven’t seen Pseudo-nitzschia blooms resurge like this, it is really late in the season,” Kanwit said. A volunteer on Chebeague Island first detected high concentrations of phytoplankton on Sunday, indicating an algae bloom.

A precautionary closure in the area was enacted Monday, after low-levels of the toxin domoic acid were found in a shellfish sample taken from an aquaculture site in the middle of the bay. It was expanded Tuesday, when testing showed sharply elevated toxin levels in Freeport shellfish. That sample had domoic acid levels of 17 parts per million, uncomfortably close to the 20 parts per million action level, above which federal law mandates closures and recalls, Kanwit said.

“All through Casco Bay there are visible detection levels,” Kanwit said. “We caught it in time, it is one of those things, it can happen so fast.”

The closure will remain in place until phytoplankton levels decline, Kanwit said. In reaction to recent unpredictable Pseudo-nitzschia blooms the state revised its monitoring protocol to allow snap closures at the first sign of toxin levels.

Domoic acid can cause amnesic shellfish poisoning, a potentially deadly sickness that can produce stomach discomfort and nausea and, in extreme cases, brain damage or death.

Aquaculture owners will still be able to harvest and sell product as long as it is screened for toxins before it goes on the market, Kanwit said.

“There are always people who depend on this for their living, we try our best to carve out areas that aren’t being impacted, sometimes it is unavoidable to have larger closures.”

Eric Horne, who works at least 15 acres of oyster farms in Freeport, periodically deals with temporary closures because of storm runoff, but said a biotoxin closure is an unfamiliar challenge.

“Any interruption to the flow of product is problematic for sure,” Horne said. “This is a busy time for people in the shellfish industry.”

Some wild harvesters don’t have the luxury of specific testing and will have to wait until the state lifts its harvesting ban.

There were about 179 licensed clammers in Casco Bay in 2016, including 45 in Harpswell, which has not been as impacted by the closures. The number of full-time clammers is much lower than the total number of licensees. Almost all people who are clamming at this time of year are full-time, not recreational or seasonal, fishermen.

In 2015, clammers in Freeport, Yarmouth, Brunswick and Harpswell pulled in 822,287 pounds of soft-shell clams worth $2.1 million, roughly 9 percent of the statewide harvest value. Last year, Maine’s softshell clam harvest was worth $15.6 million, according to state records.

About a dozen Brunswick clammers were digging in Middle and Maquoit bays before the closure was put in place, said Dan Devereaux, the town’s marine resources officer.

While it hurts to lose access to highly productive areas in the two bays, Brunswick clammers can still work flats on the New Meadows River on the east side of town, at least for the moment, Devereaux said.

“The closure could expand in another day, we don’t know,” he said.

“This is the stuff we are going to deal with now because the environment has changed.”

Chad Coffin, a Freeport clammer, said this type of biotoxin is unfamiliar and the approximately dozen clammers in town don’t know what to expect.

“I don’t have anything to compare it to,” Coffin said. Unlike the phytoplankton that causes regular red tide blooms in Maine during the spring and summer, cold water doesn’t seem to bother Pseudo-nitzschia, Coffin said. The water in Freeport was 48 degrees Wednesday, he added.

“Obviously it is concerning that the water is this cold and this stuff is apparently thriving or at least moving to the level of concern for public health.”

