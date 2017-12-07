WASHINGTON — An Obama administration proposal that would have required airlines to disclose checked and carry-on bag fees at the start of a ticket purchase rather than later is being dropped by the Department of Transportation.

The DOT said in a notice posted online Thursday that it is withdrawing the proposed rule, along with a second, early stage rulemaking to force airlines to disclose more information about their revenue from fees charged for extra services. The rules would have been “of limited public benefit,” the DOT said.

Work on the proposals was frozen shortly after President Trump took office.

Airlines are already required to disclose bag fees, but critics say the information is often hidden until after consumers have taken several steps toward purchasing a ticket.

Congressional Democrats and consumer groups decried the withdrawals, saying they would have protected airline passengers by providing greater transparency of airfares and fees.

“The administration is turning its back on airline passengers just before families are about to head home for the holidays,” said Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.

Charles Leocha, president of Travelers United, said passengers have no one to protect them from unfair airline practices except the DOT because no other federal or state agency regulates air carriers.

“It is a dereliction of duty for the DOT to stop its review of unfair and deceptive pricing of ancillary fees, which make it impossible for consumers to comparison shop for the best costs of airfare,” he said.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.