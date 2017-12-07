dfjl

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister rushed gay marriage into law on Friday by gaining a final signature on a bill hours after it was overwhelming endorsed by Parliament and as the nation started planning weddings that can take place in a month.

Parliament members celebrate the nearly unanimous passing of the Marriage Amendment Bill in Canberra, Australia. "I think this is so wonderful," said Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull traveled to Government House where Governor-General Peter Cosgrove signed the bill into law on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, Australia’s constitutional head of state.

Cosgrove’s signature makes gay marriage legal in Australia from Saturday, when same-sex couples who wed overseas will be recognized under Australian law as married couples.

Engaged couples will need to give a calendar-month notice of an intention to marry, making gay weddings legal on Jan. 9, Turnbull said.

Turnbull described Parliament voting late Thursday for gay marriage, with only four lawmakers registering their opposition to, as a historic moment.

“Containing my emotions to a suitable, prime ministerial level of calm is quite challenging. I am absolutely pumped. I think this is so wonderful,” he said after Parliament passed the bill and spectators in the public gallery suddenly erupted with a standing ovation.

Celebrations continued late into the night in Oxford Street, the center of Sydney’s gay nightlife which is in Turnbull’s electorate.

Turnbull has been a long-term advocate for marriage.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.