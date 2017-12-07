Winslow has developed into a steady contender in Class B North the last few seasons and figures to contend again, despite the graduation of 1,000-point scorer Heather Kervin.

The Black Raiders return nine players from last year’s 16-2 squad. They all fit well into the team’s full-court defensive philosophy, led by the team’s five seniors: Maddy Roy, Broghan Gagnon, Alexa Petrovic, Sarah Guimond and Haley Ward.

Keep away: Winslow guard Weslee Littlefield, left, draws a foul from Houlton's Megan Collett during a Class B North semifinal last season at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Staff file photo by Michael G. Seamans Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“They all bring something to the table,” Winslow coach Lindsey Withee said. “I’m very confident with this group. Every night it will be somebody different.”

Point guard Weslee Littlefield, Maeghan Bernard, Silver Clukey and newcomer Bodhi Littlefield should all play meaningful minutes as well.

“We have to use our athleticism and shoot the ball well,” Withee said.

Maine Central Institute coach Jordan Larlee says his team will contend with good reason. The Huskies have size, skill and depth among their returning group and bring in a talented transfer from Calais in Sydney Farrar.

“This is the deepest team I’ve had coaching,” Larlee said. “It’s an extraordinarily talented group.”

Seniors April McAlpine and Sydney Morton are proven scorers while 6-foot junior Christa Carr gives the Huskies an inside presence.

“Our defense helps our offense,” Larlee said. “They love to run.”

Maranacook found replacing the core of 2014-15’s state finalist team to be a major challenge, resulting in back-to-back winless seasons. The positive is that young players had to jump into big roles, and now Maranacook is seeing the upside — four starters in Grace Despres, guards Kaylee Jones and Maggie-Anne Vigue and forward Amanda Goucher are back.

“The junior class has taken its lumps, but it’s definitely improved,” coach Jeannine Paradis said. “I think that we definitely can compete this year. We’re going to be in a lot more games this year. I think we’re going to come away with quite a few wins, and we’re just going to get stronger as the season progresses.”

A key to the mix will be Despres, who played point guard before this season but is switching to forward as Paradis looks to get her more scoring opportunities by giving the other guards a chance to handle the ball and distribute more.

“I’m looking to expand her game,” Paradis said. “She might become a 2 or 3 player.”

Injuries may slow Waterville. Senior and defensive specialist Sophie Webb is out for the season with a knee injury while four-year starter Mackenzie St. Pierre is battling a stress fracture. Sophomores Sadie Garling and Maddie Martin saw plenty of playing time last year, and there are several promising freshmen.

“The freshmen are good, they just need some seasoning,” Waterville coach Rob Rodrigue said.

Mount View has an inside weapon in 6-2 senior Andrea Crosby and a couple of good guards in Shala Davis and Kate Bennett. But the Mustangs need some continuity. Mark Cooper is their third coach in as many years and hopes to provide stability.

“We’re working hard stressing fundamentals,” he said. “It’s been awhile since they’ve had some success.”

Oak Hill has playoff aspirations after going 8-10 a season ago. There are only two starters back, but they’re solid pieces: Sophomore point guard Desirae Dumais was a second-team all-MVC selection, and junior forward Abby Nadeau was an honorable mention.

“I think we’re going to be playing a lot of kids and try to have a lot of energy at both ends of the floor,” coach Mike Labonte said. “We’re going to rely on our defensive pressure and some ball movement.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.