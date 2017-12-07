Like that other guy who makes toy deliveries every December, the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund has its own special vehicle to bring toys to deserving boys and girls.

It has 18 wheels, a 53-foot trailer and the name Northeast Transport printed on its side.

PORTLAND PRESS HERALD TOY FUND The toy fund uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 68th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Androscoggin counties. APPLICATIONS can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald’s Welcome Center at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 to have one mailed to you. DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. FOR MORE INFORMATION, go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org. SEE MORE STORIES about the fund at pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund/. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For more than 20 years, the Waldoboro-based company has donated its services, including a big rig and a jolly driver with a license to drive it.

The semi pulled up to the toy fund warehouse at the end of last week and was loaded with more than 100 bags of toys, crafts and electronics. That load went to several locations in Knox and Lincoln counties, where social services agencies will hand out the toys to grateful parents who asked for help so their children would feel joy, not disappointment, during the holidays.

Northeast Transport Owner Jeff Payson says the delivery service is an annual highlight for his company and its drivers. He makes sure to give everyone a turn.

“We get as much out of it as the kids do,” Payson said.

This year, the toy fund driver was Jim Hastings, whose regular route for the company has been driving fresh Maine seafood to California and then returning with fresh produce.

“I was pretty grateful for it,” Hastings said of the toy fund gig. “It was a nice thing to be asked to do. Great to spread the joy, you know.”

