To all those people who voted in “Tweetus” because you were tired of politics as usual: Congratulations. The White House is now the Twilight Zone and the Republicans will pass a tax plan that will enable the taking of needed Medicare from seniors and will mortgage the future of our children with a crushing debt.
As this fiasco plays out, those same Republicans will rob Peter to pay Paul by stripping money from any and all social programs for the most vulnerable citizens.
We told you to be careful what you wish for, but you wouldn’t listen.
Wayne and Glenis Elliott
West Bath