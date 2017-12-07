Sen. Susan Collins, moderate Republican? Let’s review some facts:

She voted for a process called “reconciliation” that ensured the Senate tax bill would not be a bipartisan effort. Then she voted to approve the resultant tax bill, which she (like her fellow senators) hadn’t fully read, although it obviously stiff-arms the middle class, provides welfare for the super-rich, sows the seeds of massive cuts to Social Security and Medicare, and adds greatly to the national debt. She based her vote on claimed assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, both of them masters of the false promise.

Earlier this year, she proudly introduced Jeff Sessions at his Senate confirmation hearing for the post of attorney general, despite his prior record as a racist. She continues to defend him even though he has been caught in at least three lies of his own making while testifying under oath.

She has voted to confirm Trump Cabinet nominees even though it’s obvious that most were ethically challenged, had lied under oath and were untruthful in their required financial and other official submissions.

Now, thanks to special counsel Robert Mueller, we are beginning to find out how much of a criminal enterprise the White House and the executive branch have become.

Susan Collins has not done the job she was elected to do. As I see it, she has failed to understand what she is voting on, whether legislation or nominations. I believe her votes and words have enabled the Trump administration to ignore the meaning of integrity in favor of personal profit, lower the standing of the U.S. in the eyes of the world and made the world a more dangerous place.

Moderate Republican? Heir to the image of Margaret Chase Smith? I don’t think so. Maine deserves better. Our country deserves better.

Len Freeman

Portland

