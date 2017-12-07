ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White shook nervously in anger at his locker Thursday while accusing New England tight end Rob Gronkowski of being a dirty player for blindsiding him in the back of the head.

As for the one-game suspension given to Gronkowski for the late hit last Sunday, White turned away from the television cameras and muttered: “It’s a joke, dog.” White then turned back toward the cameras and said he didn’t know what to say.

“He is what he did. A dirty shot. So what’s that make him? A dirty player. Simple,” White said. “I’m laying there. He snuck me. My back turned. He could’ve broken my neck. I’ve got a son to raise, and all of that. People don’t think of that when they just react.”

• Bills Coach Sean McDermott still isn’t ready to name his starter against Indianapolis this weekend after quarterback Tyrod Taylor had limited mobility in his bruised left knee upon returning to practice Thursday.

PATRIOTS: Coach Bill Belichick was asked Wednesday whether, in light of the recent wave of fines and suspensions for hits, and the back injury to Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, players should reflect on safety as it pertains to themselves and opponents.

“I think that’s being done,” he said. “I think the league’s been very pro-active on that. I think the players have respect for each other and have a lot of respect for the game. It’s not perfect but I think players do and coaches do as well. We all do.

“Nobody wants to … some of the things that happened in the game nobody wants to see and hopefully it won’t happen again.”

• Deatrich Wise missed practice with a foot injury on Thursday, while Malcolm Butler (ankle), Stephon Gilmore (ankle) and Brandon King (hamstring) were all limited. Tom Brady again missed practice with an Achilles injury, but is reportedly expected to play Monday in Miami.

Trevor Reilly was a full participant after missing last Sunday’s game with a concussion.

STEELERS: Linebacker Ryan Shazier underwent surgery on Wednesday night to stabilize his spine.

The team said Thursday Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon performed the surgery after Shazier was transferred from a hospital in Cincinnati to one in Pittsburgh. Shazier suffered the injury in a win over Cincinnati on Monday night.

BROWNS: Having just one win in two seasons cost Sashi Brown his job. Coach Hue Jackson is keeping his – for now.

Winless with four weeks left in another dismal season, Cleveland fired Brown on Thursday, jettisoning its top football executive who was unable to improve the volatile franchise enough to satisfy owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

Jackson, though, is safe and will return for the 2018 season despite a 1-27 record.

DOLPHINS: Coach Adam Gase says No. 2 quarterback Matt Moore will be unavailable for at least one more game because of a foot injury. David Fales will back up Jay Cutler against New England.

