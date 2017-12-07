BANGOR – A jury has convicted a second man in a shooting that left one dead and another wounded in Bangor.

Jurors on Thursday found 29-year-old Robert Hansley, of New York, guilty of murder and elevated aggravated assault in the shooting on Nov. 27, 2015.

Police say 38-year-old Robert Kennedy was killed and another man was wounded. Law enforcement officials say the shots were fired to settle a drug debt.

A judge convicted another man, Thomas Ferguson, of elevated aggravated assault in June after finding that he was the accomplice to the shootings.

The defense claimed Hansley was simply with the wrong person at the wrong time and that it was Ferguson who shot and killed Kennedy. Hansley faces 25 years to life in prison.

