BANGOR — The tastiest water in Maine can be had at an apartment complex in Lagrange, Maine.
Town Hall Apartments won bragging rights Thursday in the Maine Rural Water Association’s 31st annual Best Tasting Water contest at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The Greater Augusta Utility District won in the disinfected category.
The contest has categories for treated and untreated water.
The panel of judges included a TV news anchor, the University of Maine basketball coach and Maine Senate President Mike Thibodeau.
The statewide winner gets to represent the state at the National Rural Water Association’s contest in February in Washington, D.C.