ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani decided he’s on the side of the Angels.

Ohtani, the Japanese two-way star, announced Friday he will sign with the Los Angeles Angels, ending the sweepstakes surrounding his move to the majors in a surprising destination.

Ohtani turned down interest from every other big league club to join Mike Trout, the two-time MVP, with the Angels, who are coming off their second consecutive losing season and haven’t won a playoff game since 2009.

But the Angels’ combination of a promising young core and a beautiful West Coast location clearly appealed to the 23-year-old Ohtani, who has confounded baseball experts at almost every step of his move to the majors.

Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, issued a statement Friday announcing that Ohtani had chosen the Angels over a field of finalists including Seattle and Texas, who could have given him more money.

Balelo said Ohtani, the 2016 Japanese MVP, “felt a true bond with the Angels. He sees this as the best environment to develop and reach the next level, and attain his career goals.”

“We are honored Shohei Ohtani has decided to join the Angels organization,” the team said in a statement. “We felt a unique connectivity with him throughout the process.”

Ohtani is expected to be both a starting pitcher and a designated hitter for the Angels, who have said he will get ample playing time. Albert Pujols has largely been a designated hitter for the past two seasons but is expected to be healthy enough to play first base more frequently in 2018.

Several teams made pitches to Ohtani earlier this week in Los Angeles before he chose the Angels, who play about 28 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Orange County.

Ohtani was coveted by every team because of his exceptional pitching talent and powerful bat, but also because he represents an extraordinary bargain due to baseball’s rules around international players.

The Angels will have to pay the $20 million posting fee to Ohtani’s previous club, the Nippon Ham Fighters, but Ohtani won’t be paid a huge salary. Ohtani will sign a minor league contract and can receive up to $2,315,000 in international bonus money.

Ohtani is likely to have an immediate spot in the front of the rotation for the Angels, who have endured brutal injuries to their starters for two seasons.

MARLINS: Giancarlo Stanton has ruled out San Francisco. St. Louis, too.

The Giants announced they were no longer in the mix to work out a trade for the Marlins’ slugger and NL MVP after having reached the parameters of a deal with new Miami CEO Derek Jeter and his team.

“Our agreement with the Marlins to acquire Giancarlo Stanton subject to his waiving of the no-trade clause will not move forward, and it is our understanding that the Marlins and Stanton are exploring other options.”

The Cardinals also said Stanton had declined to accept a deal to St. Louis.

TIGERS: Detroit agreed to a major league deal with right-hander Mike Fiers.

Fiers, 32, made 28 starts and one relief appearance for Houston this year, going 8-10 with a 5.22 ERA. He struck out 146 in 1531/3 innings.

Fiers wasn’t included on any of Houston’s postseason rosters, and the Astros didn’t offer him a contract for 2018. In September, Fiers was suspended five games after throwing a fastball over the head of Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Valbuena.

Fiers has one complete game in 123 big league starts – a no-hitter he pitched for Houston in 2015 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ROCKIES: Catcher Chris Iannetta agreed to a two-year deal.

A fourth-round pick by Colorado in 2004, Iannetta spent parts of six seasons with the team before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Nov. 30, 2011, for pitcher Tyler Chatwood. Iannetta was with the Angels for four seasons. He signed with Seattle for the 2016 season.

Iannetta, 34, spent last season in Arizona, where he hit .254. He had a scary moment in May when a 93 mph pitch by a Pittsburgh reliever hit him in the face. He required several stitches to his upper lip, along with suffering fractured teeth and a broken nose. He went on the seven-day concussion list.

Iannetta is a .231 hitter with 124 homers over his career.

