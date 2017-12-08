FALMOUTH — Sean Dilworth gave Falmouth the lead for good with a basket with about four minutes remaining, then Sam Manganello hit two late free throws to ice it Friday night as Falmouth opened its SMAA boys’ basketball season by coming from behind for a 42-39 victory against Marshwood.

Friday was the opening night of high school basketball for most of Maine’s teams.

Manganello finished with a team-high 13 points for Falmouth, which trailed 26-19 at halftime and 33-30 after three quarters. Sam Hester added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Sam Aiguier finished with 18 points for Marshwood on six 3-pointers.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 44, POLAND 28: Nate Knapp scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter as the Raiders used a 24-15 run to pull away at Fryeburg.

Tucker Buzzell added 11 points for Fryeburg.

Peter Bolduc III scored 12 points and Zach Cote added six for Poland.

SCARBOROUGH 76, SANFORD 46: Nick Fiorillo scored 32 points – 21 in the first half – and Morgan Pratt added 10 to lift the Red Storm at Scarborough.

Leyton Bickford had 10 points, and Carson Bickford and Xavier Levine each scored nine for Sanford.

WELLS 50, WAYNFLETE 47: Matt Sherburne had 23 points, five rebounds and two steals, and Cam Cousins added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors at Wells.

Asker Hussein scored 13 points and Diriage Dahia added 12 for Waynflete.

CAMDEN HILLS 82, LINCOLN ACADEMY 52: Noah Heidorn scored 11 first-half points and John Curtin tossed in three 3-pointers while Camden Hills controlled the boards to create consistent second and third chances and open a 43-16 lead at Newcastle.

Curtin finished with 21 points on seven 3-pointers. Heidorn scored 15 and Daniel Peabody had 13 for the Windjammers.

Keyden Leeman scored 17 points and Nathan Simmons finished with 15 for Lincoln.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 53, LAKE REGION 42: John Martin scored 23 points, going 9 of 9 from the foul line for the Patriots, who used a 21-12 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away at Naples.

Josiah Rottari and Zac Brady each chipped in eight points.

Tristan Chaine and Ethan Chadwick led Lake Region with eight points apiece.

YORK 44, YARMOUTH 42: Tim MacDonald scored 13 points as the Wildcats held on at York.

York outscored Yarmouth 14-6 in the first quarter and led 39-29 heading into the fourth.

Riley Linn added eight points for York, including two 3-pointers.

Nolan Hagerty scored 19 points for the Clippers.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 48, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 32: Ian Regan combined 24 points with 10 rebounds, five steals and five assists to lead the Seagulls at Old Orchard Beach.

Te’Andre King scored 16 points to lead NYA.

Old Orchard built a 10-5 lead in the opening quarter before outscoring the Panthers 20-11 in the second. Regan scored 11 points in the second quarter.

THORNTON ACADEMY 66, MASSABESIC 50: William Mitchell had 19 points and six assists to lead the Golden Trojans, who opened a 37-12 halftime lead at Saco.

Alexander Schepis scored 22 points for the Mustangs.

CJ LaBreck had nine points and seven rebounds, and Anthony Bracamonte added 10 points and five assists for Thornton.

BONNY EAGLE 42, WESTBROOK 35: Zachary Maturo scored 16 points and Connor Sirois added 14 to lead the Scots at Standish.

Zac Manoogian scored 19 points for Westbrook.

William Hendrix added eight points for Bonny Eagle, and Sabri Najar had seven for Westbrook.

The game was tied 17-17 at halftime.

CARRABEC 66, WISCASSET 44: Evan Holzworth and Alex Stafford combined for 48 points to lead the Cobras at North Anson.

Carrabec used a 20-8 run in the second quarter to take the lead.

Holzworth finished with 25 points and Stafford added 23.

GARDINER 51, MEDOMAK VALLEY 44: Connor Maguire scored 15 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists and five blocks for the Tigers at Gardiner.

Ben Shaw contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.

Gabe Allaire scored 14 points to lead Medomak.

WINDHAM 56, CHEVERUS 51: Mike Gilman and Nick Curtis scored 17 points each to lift the Eagles at Portland.

Owen Burke scored 14 points and Matt Duchaine added 13 for Cheverus.

Hunter Coffin made a 3-pointer to give Windham a 54-51 lead with under two minutes remaining.

LAWRENCE 58, CONY 50: Nick Robertson scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Bulldogs at Fairfield.

Kobe Nadeau added 13 points for Lawrence.

Jordan Roddy led Cony with 21 points. Brian Stratton chipped in eight.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 63, MESSALONSKEE 30: Tommy Raye and Kory Winch each had three of the Broncos’ 11 3-pointers at Hampden.

Ian McIntyre led Hampden with 14 points, Winch added 13 and Raye had nine.

Messalonskee, held to five points in the first and third quarters, was led by Chase Warren with 11 points.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 60, OAK HILL 56: The Mustangs made their foul shots down the stretch to decide an overtime game at Wales.

Monmouth, led by 21 points from Gabe Martin, made 17 of 29 foul shots. Evan Burnell chipped in 11 points.

Darryn Bailey scored 22 points for Oak Hill, which finished 8 of 27 at the foul line.

WINSLOW 77, MT. VIEW 30: Jack Morneault scored 27 points to spark Winslow at home.

Mike Wildes added 13 points for Winslow.

Adam Reed scored eight points and Kyle Noble had six for Mt. View.

VALLEY 64, BUCKFIELD 52: Josh Brown scored 18 points and Dillon Brown added 13 as the Cavaliers cruised at Bingham.

Joey Thomas scored 12 points for Valley, which led by just two after the first quarter.

Ethan Jackson scored 18 points to lead Buckfield.

BREWER 46, NOKOMIS 43: Brandon Glidden scored 15 points to lead the Witches at Newport.

SKOWHEGAN 70, MT. BLUE 37: Marcus Christopher scored 32 points led the Indians to a win in Farmington.

