HAMDEN, Conn. — Cedric Lacroix snapped a 4-4 tie with 4:19 remaining and Jeremy Swayman made 50 saves as the University of Maine overcame an early 3-0 deficit to beat Quinnipiac 7-4 in a men’s hockey game Friday night.

The Black Bears (7-7-1) fell behind 3-0 in the opening 10 minutes, but Mitchell Fossier started the comeback at 12:04 of the first period. Maine tied it in the second period on goals by Tim Doherty and Patrick Holway.

After Quinnipiac (6-9-2) regained the lead early in the third, Eduards Tralmaks made it 4-4 with a spectacular individual rush at 10:40.

Maine then scored three goals in a span of 1:12, by Lacroix, Tralmaks and Brendan Robbins.

The Black Bears, who are 3-0-1 in their last four games, play Quinnipiac again on Saturday.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 6, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 5: Ryan Bloom completed a hat trick with 10 seconds remaining to give the Nor’easters (6-3-2, 4-3-2 Commonwealth Coast) a win over the Golden Bears (4-8-1, 1-7-1) in Biddeford.

Andrew Slotnick contributed a goal and two assists, and Tyler Seltenreich and Dimitris Jones also scored for UNE.

BOWDOIN 3, TUFTS 0: Christian Capello and Cody Todesco each recorded a goal and an assist in the second period to lead the Polar Bears (4-5, 2-3 NESCAC) over the Jumbos (1-6-1, 0-4-1) in Brunswick.

Spencer Antunez added an unassisted goal with 3:12 remaining, and Bowdoin goalie Alex Zafonte made 20 saves.

COLBY 2, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 0: Dan Dupont scored a short-handed goal in the second period and Phil Klitirinos added an empty-netter as the Mules (5-2, 4-1 NESCAC) beat the Camels (2-4, 2-3) in Waterville.

Sean Lawrence earned the shutout with 31 saves.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

DARTMOUTH 73, MAINE 66: Taylor Johnson poured in a career-high 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting and the Big Green (3-4) turned back the Black Bears (2-8) to pick up their first road win.

Aaron Calixte and Vernon Lowndes Jr. scored 13 apiece to pace the Black Bears (2-8). Andrew Fleming scored 10.

Lowndes’ layup with 2:11 remaining pulled the Black Bears even at 63, but Johnson scored seven points and Knight hit 3 of 4 free throws to help Dartmouth pull away.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 116, HAMPSHIRE 38: The Seawolves (10-3, 6-2 YSCC) shot 58 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range in a victory over Hampshire College (1-12, 0-11) in South Portland.

Oumar Keita led SMCC with 23 points and seven rebounds in just 17 minutes. Ryan Cloutier added 13 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

JOHNSON & WALES 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Hannah Tracy scored 4:22 into the third period as the Wildcats (3-6-3) edged the Huskies (3-8) in Gorham.

Britney Evangelista stopped 34 shots for Southern Maine.

SUNY-CANTON 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Tess Adams had a goal and an assist for the Kangaroos (5-4) in a win over the Nor’easters (4-3-4) in Biddeford.

UNE goalies Caty Flagg and Annie Rademacher combined for 26 saves.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 86, HAMPSHIRE COLLEGE 24: Julianna Lafrenaye scored 25 points, and the Seawolves (9-3, 7-1 Yankee Small College Conference) opened with a 17-2 run in a win over Hampshire College (1-10, 0-10), at South Portland.

Morgan Rice added 16 points, Lauryn Fagan scored 15 and Amanda Matos tossed in 11.

FOOTBALL

DELAWARE: Tubby Raymond, who won 300 games and three national championships in 36 years of coaching, died Friday at age 92.

Raymond was head coach of the Blue Hens from 1966 through 2001 and finished with a record of 300-119-3. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

JAMES MADISON 31, WEBER STATE 28: Ethan Ratke kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, and the top-seeded Dukes (13-0) rallied to beat the Wildcats (11-3) in an FCS quarterfinal in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

