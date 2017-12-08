INDIANAPOLIS — Victor Oladipo had 33 points and eight rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat Cleveland 106-102 on Friday night to end the Cavaliers’ winning streak at 13 games.

Indiana has won three straight, 9 of 12 and is the first team to beat Cleveland twice this season.

LeBron James had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland.

WARRIORS 102, PISTONS 98: Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 36 points in the third quarter, and Golden State completed an undefeated trip with a victory in Detroit.

The Warriors went 6-0 on this trip, playing the final two games without Stephen Curry, who is out with a sprained right ankle.

BULLS 119, HORNETS 111: Rookie Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Bulls beat the Hornets to snap a 10-game losing streak, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NUGGETS 103, MAGIC 89: Kenneth Faried scored 20 points to help Denver win in Orlando, Florida.

KINGS 116, PELICANS 109: Zach Randolph scored a season-high 35 points, Buddy Hield led a fourth-quarter rally against his former team and Sacramento won in New Orleans.

BUCKS 109, MAVERICKS 102: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds, and host Milwaukee rallied for a win over last-place Dallas.

NOTES

CAVALIERS: Derrick Rose is ready to start playing basketball again – once he’s healthy.

The guard acknowledged he has a bone spur in his left ankle that contributed to his decision to leave the team Nov. 22.

