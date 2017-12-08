Winter is coming, but it may take a while.

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner revealed to Variety that the eighth and final season of the HBO show will air in 2019.

Turner did offer another tidbit about the show, though, particularly how Sansa Stark will deal with Littlefinger’s death.

“It’s going to be tricky for her, because at the end of last season, she felt that she had everything set up. She had her family back together.,” she told Variety.

“This season, there’s a new threat … . This season is more a passionate fight for her than a political, manipulative kind of fight.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.