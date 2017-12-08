A 10-year-old girl from southern Maine has experienced a lot of disappointment this year, so her mother turned to the Press Herald Toy Fund to make sure the holidays would not bring more.

“My daughter has had a hard year. Her father disappeared out of her life, and she had to change schools due to our family needing to move. We have been struggling with paying the bills and I get no help from her father, since we just found out he’s in prison.”

“My daughter is a smart, fun-loving child. … She is about as girly as one could get. Even the smallest of help to make her Christmas a bit brighter would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts is using donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the original pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.

The fund – now in its 68th year – is accepting applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.

Applications can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald’s Welcome Center at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 to have one mailed to you.

Donations to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

TOY FUND DONATIONS

In loving memory of my grandfather, George Grise, who loved little children $25

In memory of Wakine & Anna Tannous $25

Santa Jerry $50

Love, Evelyn, Steve & Jack $100

In memory of Bill & Alice Amero, from children $40

In memory of Robert Pettengill, from your family $60

Tina & Les $50

Nicholas & Barbara Fowler $500

Merry Christmas! Phil and Diane $100

Dad & Bumpa $100

In memory of Stanley & Violet Oliver and Ethel Blair $35

In memory of my beloved Bob, my first and only love, Simone $25

Kenneth Yates & Yeaong-Rae An $50

In loving memory of Dana Eric, from those who love him still, and always will $100

In loving memory of Devon Higgins & Hope Program, Ken Morse, Keith Morse & our families $150

Brenda & David Houdlette $50

Best wishes for the holiday! Pamela Ferland $100

Bruce & Lorraine Hirdler $50

Best wishes for a very blessed holiday season, Susan Reed & Sage $75

In memory of our father & mother – John & Wilhelmina McKinnon, from Marijane, Penny & Tomi with love $50

In memory of our brothers Jack & Bruce, who loved kids & Christmas. From Marijane, Penny & Tomi with love $50

In memory of parents – Demarist & Dexter Hunneman $25

In loving memory of Edward & Anita Ventura, and Barbara Pepper, from Annie & Dale $10

In loving memory of my husband, Bill Bragdon, from Carol McDonough-Bragdon $50

In loving memory of our parents, Bill & Toni McDonough and Harold & Victoria Bragdon, from Carol McDonough-Bragdon $50

In memory of Gloria Tewhey $100

John Forbis $25

Total year to date: $42,269

