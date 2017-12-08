A tractor-trailer rollover on the northbound Interstate 295 Scarborough spur is disrupting traffic in the area, according to a tweet by the Scarborough Police Department about 2 p.m. Friday.

The crash, just past the Maine Mall exit on I-295, is forcing officials to divert traffic to the mall exit.

Route 701 from Route 1 to the interstate is closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find another route.

