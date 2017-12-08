Thank you for your excellent and wide-ranging coverage of new Mainers, immigrants and refugees!

Just like the immigrants who came to Maine from Europe, and those who have arrived every year since then, these people are a significant component of Maine’s economic and cultural landscape. They are part of the wonderful mix that makes southern Maine a vital community and an exciting place to live. Your reporting helps me learn about their experiences and activities, and helps me understand our increasingly global 21st-century world.

Speaking of the 21st century, I also enjoy the Maine Millennial column by Victoria Hugo-Vidal – it presents interesting insights and is quirky and well written.

Soxna Dice

Brunswick

