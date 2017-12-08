By voting in favor of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, Sen. Susan Collins has shown she cares more about wealthy donors than about the average Mainer.
This bill raises health care costs for the working and middle classes and will increase taxes on people making under $87,000, beginning in 2027. At the same time, large corporations and the wealthiest Americans will receive a major tax cut that will save them billions of dollars. As a result, our nation’s already enormous gap between the rich and the poor will grow even wider.
Moreover, Sen. Collins has abandoned her conservative principles by supporting a bill that is estimated to add $1 trillion to the national deficit. Shame on Sen. Collins for selling out the majority of her constituents in order to line the pockets of the rich.
Logan Puck
Portland