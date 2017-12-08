By voting in favor of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, Sen. Susan Collins has shown she cares more about wealthy donors than about the average Mainer.

This bill raises health care costs for the working and middle classes and will increase taxes on people making under $87,000, beginning in 2027. At the same time, large corporations and the wealthiest Americans will receive a major tax cut that will save them billions of dollars. As a result, our nation’s already enormous gap between the rich and the poor will grow even wider.

Moreover, Sen. Collins has abandoned her conservative principles by supporting a bill that is estimated to add $1 trillion to the national deficit. Shame on Sen. Collins for selling out the majority of her constituents in order to line the pockets of the rich.

Logan Puck

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.