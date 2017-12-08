FREEPORT – Here are a few reasons why this special property is what people imagine when they dream of moving their families to Maine. (Or within the state.)

• Five-plus acres of land – gardens, woods, gently rolling meadow, a spring-fed pond that is stocked with rainbow trout and has a diving board. It’s almost time for ice skating on the pond. And for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing over the fields, from which you can snowmobile to the ITS system in Pownal.

• A two-level barn, only a decade old, and versatile. The open, heated downstairs suits any number of uses; the big loft invites finishing, with a guest suite among the possibilities (there’s already a half-bath in place).

• A large bonus room, above the garage. Its two sections are heated by a gas stove, and divided into a roughed-in kitchen / laundry, and a recreation room whose multiple closets are beautifully custom-faced with local repurposed barnboard – a wonderful touch of Maine character.

• A private but convenient location in a very desirable coastal town.

Best of all is the spacious (3,359-square-foot) four-bedroom classic Colonial that is as comfortably livable as it is finely finished, and enjoys lovely views out over the pond and private acreage. Southerly orientation, and lots of French doors, ensure light streaming throughout the first-floor office, living room with gas fireplace, and formal dining room.

The open kitchen has honed granite surfaces, a four-burner gas range, and a dine-in nook to accommodate a large table. The adjacent family room, which has a wood stove on a brick hearth, accesses the covered screen porch and deck. Upstairs, the master suite’s huge bath has both a jetted tub and a shower enclosure.

The full basement is mostly daylight, and walkout – you could drive your lawn tractor in through the double doors. There’s all the workshop/storage space one could want, and a half-bath, too.

The home at 2 Fawn Meadow Lane, Freeport, is listed for sale at $499,900 by Brett Davis of Brett Davis Real Estate. Taxes are $6,739 (2016). To arrange a private viewing, or for more information, please contact Brett at 865-9919 ext. 201 or at [email protected].

Interior photos by Lynn Dube, Wave5 Productions. Exteriors/aerials by Evan Waite, Harbor Photo. The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.