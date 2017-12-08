Maine State Police are looking for a man they say grabbed a 13-year-old girl as she got off a bus and tried to take her behind a building in Parsonsfield.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Kezar Falls Village section of Parsonsfield, state police said Friday morning.

The man is described as 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a scruffy beard and wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or who saw a man matching that description is asked to call state police at 657-3030.

