Maine State Police are looking for a man they say grabbed a 13-year-old girl as she got off a bus and tried to take her behind a building in Parsonsfield.
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Kezar Falls Village section of Parsonsfield, state police said Friday morning.
The man is described as 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a scruffy beard and wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident or who saw a man matching that description is asked to call state police at 657-3030.