ROCKLAND — An argument over underwear left on the bathroom floor sparked an argument that ended with one roommate stabbing two others, sending one man to a Portland hospital with stab wounds.

George Gilmore, 32, is being held at the Knox County Jail in Rockland on charges of Class A elevated aggravated assault and Class B aggravated assault, both felonies.

One victim, Morgan Robinson, 33, of Rockland, suffered serious wounds to his neck and back in the incident Wednesday. He was listed in satisfactory condition Thursday morning, according to a spokeswoman at Maine Medical Center. Robinson was initially taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport and was then flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to MMC.

Another victim, Monica Robinson, 28, suffered superficial knife wounds.

An affidavit was filed by police in Knox County Unified Court for a search warrant for an apartment at Knox Apartments on Knox Street where the stabbing occurred.

The affidavit stated that the two stabbing victims, as well as two other adults, including Gilmore, live in the apartment with an unspecified number of children.

According to the affidavit, the argument started when Gilmore yelled at Morgan Robinson to pick up underwear he left on the bathroom floor after a shower.

The argument then turned to Gilmore’s alleged treatment of one of the children, which Robinson told Gilmore was abuse. Gilmore denied he was being abusive, according to the affidavit.

Gilmore then tackled Robinson, who was facing away from him, and the two fell onto a bed. Witnesses told police that Gilmore continued to strike Robinson. Monica Robinson tried to pull Gilmore off Robinson, but he continued the attack until she said she would call the police. Gilmore then left.

Monica Robinson told police she did not see the knife and did not know Morgan Robinson had been stabbed until she saw him covered in blood. He said he felt he was breathing bubbles and thought he was going to die, according to the affidavit. She did not notice her own injury until that point.

Police and emergency medical services were then called.

Officers who responded got a description of Gilmore, who was later found in a bathroom at a Dunkin’ Donuts store at the intersection of Main and North Main streets. Witnesses said they saw a man come into the store with blood on him.

Police evacuated the employees and customers in the Dunkin’ Donuts before they went into the bathroom and handcuffed the man. Clothing was found in the bathroom.

Gilmore was taken to a Thomaston ambulance in the store parking lot and then to Pen Bay Medical Center before being taken to the Rockland jail.

Gilmore moved to Rockland from Bridgeport, Conn., five months ago, according to police.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Rockport police, and Belfast police with its K-9 unit, worked together on the case. The canine was brought in to try to locate the knife used in the attack, the deputy police chief said. The weapon has yet to be found.

The Dunkin’ Donuts remained closed for much of Wednesday while officers and technicians from the state police division gathered evidence at the store and at the Knox Street apartment.

No bail was set for Gilmore. He is likely to make his initial court appearance in Rockland Unified Court Friday.

