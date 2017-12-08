Two women were taken to a Biddeford hospital following separate crashes in Arundel Thursday night.

The first crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. when a Saab SUV driven by 18-year-old Delaina Boutet of Arundel left the road and went into the woods near 757 Limerick Road. She was taken to Southern Maine Healthcare with minor injuries.

Delaina Boutet, 18, was driving this Saab SUV when it left the road and plowed into the woods. York County Sheriff's Office photo

At 9:30 p.m., Sarah George-Smith, 22, of Arundel lost control of her Kia Optima when she tried to avoid hitting a deer, police said. The car struck a guardrail, rolled over and landed in a ditch on Limerick Road near the intersection with Downing Road. George-Smith, who was alone in the car, was taken to the Biddeford hospital with minor injuries.

George-Smith was charged with operation after suspension and violation of conditions of release.

Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate both crashes.

