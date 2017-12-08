Two women were taken to a Biddeford hospital following separate crashes in Arundel Thursday night.

The first crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. when a Saab SUV driven by 18-year-old Delaina Boutet of Arundel left the road and went into the woods near 757 Limerick Road. She was taken to Southern Maine Healthcare with minor injuries.

At 9:30 p.m., Sarah George-Smith, 22, of Arundel lost control of her Kia Optima when she tried to avoid hitting a deer, police said. The car struck a guardrail, rolled over and landed in a ditch on Limerick Road near the intersection with Downing Road. George-Smith, who was alone in the car, was taken to the Biddeford hospital with minor injuries.

George-Smith was charged with operation after suspension and violation of conditions of release.

Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate both crashes.

