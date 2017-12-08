Seven Maine hospitals were cited among the nation’s best in The Leapfrog Group’s latest Top Rural Hospitals list.

Included was Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, which was graded as one of the worst hospital in Maine by Leapfrog just a year ago.

Bridgton Hospital was ranked among the best for the second straight year.

Maine hospitals included in the 18 Top Rural Hospitals list include:

• The Aroostook Medical Center, Presque Isle

• Inland Hospital, Waterville

• Blue Hill Memorial Hospital

• Bridgton Hospital

• LincolnHealth, Damariscotta

• Down East Community Hospital, Machias

• Franklin Memorial Hospital, Farmington

Leapfrog, founded in 2000, recognized 109 Top Hospitals across the country, including 10 Top Children’s Hospitals, 45 Top General Hospitals and 36 Top Teaching Hospitals. No Maine hospitals were included in those lists.

According to The Leapfrog Group, performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors.

