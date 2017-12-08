BIATHLON
Cape Elizabeth native scores in World Cup event
Cape Elizabeth native Claire Egan finished 35th in the women’s 7.5-kilometer sprint to earn her first biathlon World Cup points of the year Friday and earn a spot in the 10K pursuit at the IBU World Cup 2 event in Hochfilzen, Austria.
Egan had two penalties on the range and finished in 1:56.1, behind first-place finisher Darya Domracheva of Belarus. Only eight of the 102 finishers shot clean.
If Egan finishes in the top 30 in the pursuit Saturday she will automatically earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.
OLYMPICS
HALFPIPE: David Wise took a major step in his bid to capture back-to-back gold medals, winning a World Cup competition at Copper Mountain, Colorado, that counts as an Olympic qualifier.
Wise won with a score of 92.40 and was followed by three Canadians – Noah Bowman, Simon D’Artois and Mike Riddle. Torin Yater-Wallace.
SOCCER
MLS: Toronto FC needs to beat the defending champion Seattle Sounders to cap their record-breaking regular season with an MLS Cup title.
In a rematch, Toronto will be home against the Sounders on Saturday. Seattle won last year’s game in a penalty shootout after neither team could score in regulation or 30 minutes of extra time.
n Commissioner Don Garber said it’s “conceivable” a yet-to-be-named expansion team could join the league before a long-approved Miami team finally hits the field.
U.S. FEDERATION: The crowded field of candidates running to succeed Sunil Gulati as president of the U.S. Soccer group got a bit more crowded with a former national team goalkeeper, Hope Solo, announcing she is joining the race.
GOLF
PGA: Steve Stricker and Sean O’Hair shot a 15-under 57 in scramble play to take the first-round lead in the QBE Shootout at Naples, Florida.
Stricker, 50, the winning U.S. Presidents Cup captain in October, chipped in for birdie on the par-4 18th. They also eagled the par-5 17th in gusty conditions.
EUROPEAN: Tapio Pulkkanen shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the Joburg Open at Johannesburg.
• Tommy Horton, the Englishman who played in two Ryder Cups and won four times on the European Tour, died at Grouville, Jersey. He was 76.