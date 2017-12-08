SORRENTO — Maine animal welfare investigators say they’ve removed dozens of animals from a farmer’s home where they allegedly lived in inhumane conditions.

A state spokesman said Thursday that veterinarians began evaluating the 14 sheep, 22 pigs and eight rats for malnutrition and other health problems after officials seized the animals. A phone number couldn’t be found for the animals’ owner, Marc Calcia, 51, of Sorrento. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Investigators have charged Calcia with animal cruelty. He was previously cited for animal cruelty, according to the spokesman.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.