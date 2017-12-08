SORRENTO — Maine animal welfare investigators say they’ve removed dozens of animals from a farmer’s home where they allegedly lived in inhumane conditions.
A state spokesman said Thursday that veterinarians began evaluating the 14 sheep, 22 pigs and eight rats for malnutrition and other health problems after officials seized the animals. A phone number couldn’t be found for the animals’ owner, Marc Calcia, 51, of Sorrento. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Investigators have charged Calcia with animal cruelty. He was previously cited for animal cruelty, according to the spokesman.