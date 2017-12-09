BOSTON — Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk scored, Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots Saturday night and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders, 3-1.

Danton Heinen added an empty-net goal, and Torey Krug and David Pastrnak each had two assists for the Bruins, who won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Anders Lee scored and Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves for New York, which has lost 4 of 5.

Rask earned his fourth straight win after struggling to a 3-8-2 start this season, which prompted Bruins fans to call for Coach Bruce Cassidy to play backup Anton Khudobin as the No. 1 goalie. Khudobin opened the year 7-0-2.

Marchand’s goal made it 1-0 at 10:51 of the second period. With the Islanders short-handed because of a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty, Marchand took a pass from Krug, broke down the left wing and snapped off a wrist shot that slipped between Halak’s pads.

Early in the third, Marchand was given a five-minute major for interference when he came charging across the ice to hit John Tavares near the boards, but Ryan Pulock of New York took a cross-checking penalty when play stopped.

David Backes of Boston also got a major – for head-butting – and a game misconduct later in the third.

DeBrusk made it 2-0 when he collected a loose puck in the slot, spun and beat Halak with a wrister inside the right post 6:45 into the third.

Lee scored on a redirected shot from the top of the crease with 3:08 to play – just after Backes’ penalty expired.

Heinen sealed it with 42 seconds left.

Rask was hardly tested through the first two periods but made a solid glove stop on Mathew Barzal’s shot from the left circle late in the second.

The best chances of a scoreless first came when Backes had a pair of bids from the edge of the crease seconds apart. Halak flashed his left pad to stop both.

Both teams seemed focused on limiting quality scoring chances from the start of the game – and they did that, relying on tight checking.

BLUE JACKETS 1, COYOTES 0: Josh Anderson scored 30 seconds into the game and Sergei Bobrovsky did the rest, recording his 23rd career shutout as Columbus won at home.

AVALANCHE 7, PANTHERS 3: Nathan MacKinnon and Alexander Kerfoot scored 41 seconds apart in the second period as Colorado won at Sunrise, Florida, to snap a four-game skid.

BLUES 6, RED WINGS 1: Jaden Schwartz knocked in his own rebound and St. Louis scored four times in a span of five shots at Detroit.

OILERS 6, CANADIENS 2: Jujhar Khaira had a career-high two goals to lead Edmonton at Montreal.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, PENGUINS 3: Tyler Bozak scored two goals, and Toronto got off to a fast start at Pittsburgh.

LIGHTNING 4, JETS 3: Brayden Point scored 36 seconds into overtime and Tampa Bay completed a perfect four-game homestand.

RANGERS 5, DEVILS 2: Mats Zuccarello scored twice, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 26 shots and New York won at home.

