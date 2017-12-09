Sen. Susan Collins has complained that the problem with Obamacare was that it passed strictly along party lines.

Obamacare had numerous hearings, and President Barack Obama urged Republicans to offer their ideas. The Republican tax bill that just passed was approved in the dark of night with little public input – a nearly 500-page bill, with notes in pencil, that no one appears to have fully read. This was passed with only the support of Sen. Collins and other Republicans. The Democrats were completely shut out.

Sen. Collins and her fellow Republicans have, for years, talked about the drastic need to reduce the deficit. Yet they just passed a bill that blows up the deficit, while putting Medicare and other needed programs in trouble.

There is a word for this type of senator: “Hypocrite” comes to mind.

Frank Wood

Saco

