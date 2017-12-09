TORONTO — Jozy Altidore opened the scoring in the 67th minute Saturday and Toronto FC beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 in the MLS Cup to become the first Canadian champion in league history.

Toronto avenged a penalty-shootout loss to Seattle last year in the title game.

Toronto FC players celebrate their second goal against the Seattle Sounders in the final minutes of the MLS Cup final in Toronto on Saturday. Toronto FC won the title, 2-0. The Canadian Press/Frank Gunn RECENT CHAMPIONS 2017: Toronto FC 2016: Seattle 2015: Portland 2014: LA Galaxy 2013: Sporting Kansas City 2012: LA Galaxy

In the 67th minute, Sebastian Giovinco’s pass from just inside the Seattle half helped Altidore split a pair of defenders.

Altidore took a few steps to his left and fired the ball over goalkeeper Stefan Frei, setting off a wild celebration among the 30,584 fans that left BMO Field shaking.

Victor Vasquez made it 2-0 in injury time, scoring from close range after substitute Armando Cooper’s shot rebounded off the post.

Altidore scored in Toronto’s 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final. He had 15 goals in the regular season, second on the team to Giovinco’s 16.

Altidore, who injured his right ankle minutes after scoring against the Crew, was replaced by Nick Hagglund in the 86th minute.

Toronto, which won the title in its 11th season, didn’t reach the playoffs until 2015, the first season it avoided losing more often than it won.

Seattle was seeking to become the fourth back-to-back champion in league history, joining D.C. United (1996 and 1997), Houston (2006 and 2007) and the LA Galaxy (2011 and 2012).

Toronto outshot Seattle 22-7 and had 11 shots on target compared to two for the Sounders.

After going without a shot on goal in last year’s MLS Cup, Seattle struggled to find the target in the opening 30 minutes, finally ending its dubious streak when defender Joevin Jones fired a tame effort into the arms of goalkeeper Alex Bono.

