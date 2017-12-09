DAVIE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins rocked Tom Brady when they played New England two weeks ago. Eight quarterback hits. One sack. You’d have thought it would have been enough to anger and frustrate Brady.

“I’d love to make him mad,” Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said with a smile. “My job is to … have him yelling at his offensive linemen for not blocking me, his coach and everybody on the sideline. That’s my job.”

UP NEXT WHO: Patriots (10-2) at Dolphins (5-7) WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Monday TELEVISION: ESPN Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

As it turned out Miami’s effort against Brady wasn’t nearly enough. Brady threw four touchdown passes while leading the Patriots to a 35-17 victory.

It’s a maddening experience going against Brady. He gets the ball out of his hand quickly. He throws precise passes. He moves then chains. He produces touchdowns. He wins.

There are no measurables – yards, touchdowns, interceptions, sacks, hits – when it comes to judging success against Brady. You win or you lose. And that’s how the Dolphins will judge their performance against Brady on Monday.

“Whatever measure of success leads to us getting stops, getting off the field, trying to limit his success as much as possible (is the goal),” defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. “A win is a win, man, so we’ll take it however it comes.”

Miami has had success against Brady between 2013 and 2015 when the Dolphins were 3-0 against New England at Hard Rock Stadium. Brady was 74 of 132 (56.8 percent) for 747 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a 77.2 passer rating in those three games.

Of course, you can’t count on Brady performing in that fashion.

So far this season he has 26 touchdowns, four interceptions and a league-leading 109.7 passer rating. His 3,632 yards passing leads the league, his 26 touchdowns are tied for second, his 8.29 yards per attempt is second in the league, and he’s second in completion percent (68.5).

And sometimes even when the pass rush does its job against Brady it’s not enough. That was the case two weeks ago when New England ran 38 times for 196 yards.

“I think it was good in the pass-rush concept,” Suh said of Miami’s defense. “But when we look at the run game, we didn’t do so hot there. I think they stuck with that, and we have to eliminate that.

“I think when we eliminate both of those pieces and they’re not successful on both sides of the running and pass game, that’s when we’ll find ourselves successful.”

Brady and New England have won the past three against Miami.

The Dolphins seem to be getting a break Monday with Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowksi serving a one-game suspension for his late hit on Buffalo cornerback Tre’Davious White.

But Miami remains wary.

The Dolphins know Brady and the passing game remain dangerous with wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola and running backs Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead and James White.

“If anything,” Burke said of Gronkowski’s absence, “it almost creates more uncertainty.”

In reality, the Dolphins aren’t focused on stopping Brady, they’re focused on winning.

“He’s a great quarterback and one of the greatest of all time,” Burke said. “He’s going to make his plays. I don’t think anyone in the building expects him to go 0 for 25 with seven picks. He’s going to make some plays. “We measure everything by wins and losses. That’s who we’re judged, that’s how we should be judged.”

Cowboys: Dallas will be without defensive lineman David Irving (concussion), cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back) and linebacker Justin Durant (concussion) at the New York Giants on Sunday.

Bengals: Cincinnati put cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones on injured reserve, ending his season with a groin injury.

Cardinals: For the second week in a row, Arizona will be without running back Adrian Peterson due to a neck injury.

BILLS: Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is a game-time decision with a knee injury.

LIONS: Quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable with a hand injury, but is expected to play.

