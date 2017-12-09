DOVER, N.H. — Logan Magnant opened the scoring just 1:08 into the game and Biddeford started its boys’ hockey season with a 3-0 win Saturday over York at Dover Ice Arena.

Curtis Petit made it 2-0 midway through the first, and Nick McSorley added a second-period goal.

Scarborough goalie Grace Carriero makes a diving save on a shot in front of Lewiston's Sara Roberts during a girls' hockey game Saturday in Lewiston. The Blue Devils remained undefeated with a 6-1 win.

PORTLAND/DEERING 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: The Bulldogs scored three consecutive goals in the second period to edge the Golden Trojans at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Thornton’s Owen Dubois scored an unassisted goal 12:33 into the first period.

Cam Clifford tied it 2:10 into the second period, and Mikias Silva put the Bulldogs ahead just eight seconds later. Clifford added his second goal at 8:41.

Chandler Bilodeau cut the deficit to 3-2 eight seconds into the third period.

LEWISTON 8, SCARBOROUGH 0: Alex Robert recorded two goals and two assists as the two-time defending Class A state champions opened their season with a win over the Red Storm in Lewiston.

The Blue Devils also got a goal and two assists from Jayden Wilson. Cam Dionne, Chad Lynch, Evan Cox, Jack LeBlond and Dustin Larochelle were the other goal scorers.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Courtney Sullivan scored twice and assisted on Madison Pelletier’s tiebreaking goal in the third period, leading Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (5-0) over Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (3-1) in Portland.

Bridget Roberts added a goal and an assist.

Nicoletta Coupe scored twice for the Capers in the third period.

BIDDEFORD 3, YARMOUTH 2: Paige Boudreau scored the tying goal in the third period and the winner in overtime to give Biddeford/Thornton Academy (3-2) a victory over Yarmouth/Freeport (0-5-1) at Biddeford.

Yarmouth took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Lilly Weinrich and Lily Caulfield. Katie Monson cut the deficit to 2-1 later in the period, assisted by Ailaina Keely and Ainsley Wescott.

LEWISTON 6, SCARBOROUGH 1: Gemma Landry and Brie Dube each scored twice and Sara Robert contributed a goal and two assists as Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill (4-0) defeated Scarborough (2-3) in Lewiston.

Landry opened the scoring just 1:11 into the game, then made it 2-0 later in the first period.

The Blue Devils broke it open with four goals in the second period, starting with Madison Conley’s goal in the first minute.

Taylor Veilleux put Scarborough on the board in the final minute of the second period, assisted by Grace Murphy.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

WELLS 54, WAYNFLETE 30: Franny Ramsdell scored 17 points to lead the Warriors past the Flyers in Portland.

Lydia Giguere paced Waynflete with 14 points.

FRIDAY’S GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GREELY 85, CAPE ELIZABETH 44: Anna DeWolfe scored 31 points and freshman Camille Clement added 22 as the Rangers beat the Capers in Cumberland.

Clement made six 3-pointers. Julia Martel chipped in with 11 points for the Rangers.

Brooke Harvey scored 15 points and Erin O’Rourke had 14 for the Capers.

FRIDAY’S BOYS’ HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 9, MASSABESIC 0: Theo Hembre and Brendan Hickey each scored two goals as the Yachtsmen defeated Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach in Gorham.

Hembre also assisted on two goals, and Hickey had one assist. Jack Kidder and Marcus Cady each added a goal and two assists, and Owen Drummey, Charlie Emple and Lou Mainella also scored.

