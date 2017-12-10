MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Homemade baked bean supper, with casseroles, hot dogs and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sts. Matthew and Barnabas Church, 20 Union St., Hallowell. $6, $4 for children younger than 12, $20 for families. 623-3041.

Public supper, featuring a ham and turkey holiday meal. 5 to 6:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Gardiner, 47 Church St., Gardiner. $8, free for children younger than 10. 582-4747.

SUNDAY

Public breakfast buffet, featuring eggs made to order, bacon, sausage, pancakes, French toast, home fries, juice, biscuits, muffins, coffee and tea. 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Columbian Club Hall, 807 Middle St., Bath. $7, $3 for ages 12 and younger.

