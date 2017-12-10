LOS ANGELES — Carson Wentz threw for 291 yards and four touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury and Jake Elliott kicked the go-ahead 33-yard field goal with 3:45 left for the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Los Angeles Rams 43-35 in a thriller Sunday to clinch the NFC East title.

Two sources familiar with the injury told The Associated Press that doctors believe Wentz has torn his left anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season and playoffs.

Wentz needs an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release the information.

Wentz was hit hard as he scrambled into the end zone on a play that was called back because of holding. He stayed in and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery four plays later to give the Eagles (11-2) the lead. Nick Foles replaced Wentz on the next drive.

The NFC West-leading Rams (9-4) then went up 35-31 on Todd Gurley’s second short TD run.

Elliott kicked a 41-yard field goal to pull the Eagles to 35-34.

The game ended on a crazy play, when Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham grabbed a lateral by Tavon Austin out of the air on and scored what was ruled a 16-yard fumble return.

PANTHERS 31, VIKINGS 24: Jonathan Stewart ran for 103 yards and three scores, and host Carolina (9-4) snapped Minnesota’s eight-game winning streak.

Cam Newton threw for 137 yards and a touchdown and ran for 75 yards as the Panthers racked up 216 yards on the ground against the Vikings (10-3), who entered with the league’s No. 2 ranked defense.

BILLS 13, COLTS 7: LeSean McCoy scored on a 21-yard run with 1:33 left in overtime to secure Buffalo’s victory at home in a wintry, white-out setting.

Buffalo (7-6) stayed alive in the AFC playoff picture, while the Colts (3-10) were eliminated.

CHIEFS 26, RAIDERS 15: Kareem Hunt ran for 116 yards and a touchdown, the Chiefs shut down Derek Carr and Kansas City (7-6) held on to snap a four-game losing streak.

Alex Smith threw for 268 yards for the Chiefs, who held the Raiders (6-7) without points until Marshawn Lynch’s 22-yard touchdown run with 8:51 to go.

CHARGERS 30, WASHINGTON 13: Philip Rivers passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns, and the host Chargers continued their ferocious playoff push by beating Washington (5-8) for their fourth straight win.

JAGUARS 30, SEAHAWKS 24: Blake Bortles threw two perfect passes for touchdowns, Jaydon Mickens set up another score with a 72-yard punt return and Jacksonville (9-4) beat the Seahawks (8-5) at home.

CARDINALS 12, TITANS 7: Phil Dawson kicked four second-half field goals and host Arizona (6-7) shut down Tennessee’s offense nearly all day in dropping the Titans (8-5) from first place in the AFC South.

49ERS 26, TEXANS 16: Jimmy Garoppolo was 20 of 33 for a career-high 334 yards and a touchdown to help the San Francisco (3-10) defeat the Texans (4-9) for their second straight win.

BEARS 33, BENGALS 7: Rookie Mitchell Trubisky threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his best showing yet, and Chicago (4-9) ended a five-game losing streak with a rout at Cincinnati (5-8).

PACKERS 27, BROWNS 21: Brett Hundley threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in overtime, and Green Bay (7-6) rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to win at Cleveland (0-13) and stay alive in the playoff race.

LIONS 24, BUCCANEERS 21: Matthew Stafford passed for 381 yards with an injured throwing hand and set up Matt Prater for a 46-yard field goal in the closing seconds, helping Detroit (7-6) remain in contention with a win at Tampa Bay (4-9).

BRONCOS 23, JETS 0: Demaryius Thomas’ big game – eight catches for 93 yards and a score – helped host Denver (4-9) snap its longest losing streak since joining the NFL in 1970 with a shutout of New York (5-8).

