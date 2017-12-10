WATERVILLE — A man fired several gunshots inside a city apartment building overnight and refused to leave, prompting an hours-long standoff with police and the shutdown of upper College Avenue.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police said the 11-hourlong standoff came after the man fired six or seven gun shots inside an apartment building.

A police barricade on College Avenue in Waterville is seen Sunday morning as authorities were engaged in a standoff with an armed suspect. Staff photo by Emily Higginbotham Waterville police with assault rifles signal a motorist to turn around near a barricade along College Avenue where a police standoff was underway early Sunday morning. A man had reportedly fired several gunshots and refused to leave an apartment building. Staff photo by David Leaming

Police Chief Joseph Massey said no one was injured when the suspect fired those shots and that he is by himself in the apartment building.

He said law enforcement responded to a call at 8:55 p.m. Saturday from the person who owns the apartment building located at 124 College Ave., saying the upstairs tenant fired three or four rounds that traveled through the floor and into the first floor apartment.

Police were able to clear out the landlord and make contact with the suspect, who refused to leave and barricaded himself inside the apartment.

Massey said that at some point during the night Saturday and early hours of Sunday morning, the suspect fired three or four more rounds, firing six or seven shots in total.

Authorities cordoned off the area and set up a perimeter on upper College Avenue. Officers have been directing traffic to go around the perimeter.

Waterville and Fairfield Police Departments both have officers on the scene.

Massey said they have been in contact with the suspect off and on throughout the night and morning and hope to convince him to surrender so they can make a peaceful arrest.

This story will be updated.

