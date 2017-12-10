SKIING



Vonn pulls out of super-G event because of injury

After injuring her back in a World Cup race, Lindsey Vonn withdrew from another scheduled super-G on Sunday in Switzerland before the race was canceled because of fog.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to race today,” Vonn wrote on her Twitter account 45 minutes before the original scheduled start.

“I am extremely disappointed but my biggest goal this season is the Olympics,” said the American star, who won the downhill title at the 2010 Vancouver Games but missed the 2014 Sochi Games because of an injury.

Vonn jarred her back Saturday early in a World Cup super-G on the same St. Moritz course, and completed the race in obvious pain in 24th place.

Late Saturday on Twitter, she described the injury as “an acute facet (spinal joint) dysfunction,” though she had not had an MRI.

• Marcel Hirscher recovered from a disappointing opening run to win a men’s World Cup slalom in dense snowfall at Val d’Isere, France.

The six-time overall champion from Austria was more than half a second behind in fifth after the first leg. He changed his equipment before posting the second-fastest time in the final run.

He beat Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway by 0.39 seconds, while Andre Myhrer of Sweden was another 0.01 behind in third.

SOCCER

COLLEGE MEN: Sam Werner scored in the second overtime to lead Stanford to its third straight NCAA Division I title with a 1-0 win over Indiana on Sunday.

The goal was blasted over goalkeeper Trey Muse’s head from close range after an Indiana turnover in the box, setting off a wild celebration.

Indiana was the only team in the country without a loss heading into the championship game. The Hoosiers were denied their first undefeated season in program history and their ninth national championship.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City capitalized on two defensive lapses by Romelu Lukaku to claim a record-setting 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford and open up an 11-point lead over its fierce rival.

David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi scored on close-range finishes in the 43rd and 54th minutes. Marcus Rashford equalized for United between City’s goals.

It was City’s 14th straight victory in the league, something that has never been achieved by a team before in England’s top flight in a single season. Arsenal won 14 straight games in 2002, but across two seasons.

GOLF

PGA: Sean O’Hair made eagle on the par-5 17th hole and teamed with Steve Stricker for an 8-under 64 to win the QBE Shootout at Naples, Florida, over Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry.

O’Hair and Stricker had a one-shot lead playing the 17th hole in the better-ball format Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club. O’Hair sealed the victory with an approach that settled 12 feet away for eagle. Lowry and McDowell each came up short and had to settle for par, falling three shots behind.

McDowell birdied the 18th as the Irish duo shot 66 to finish two shots behind.

EUROPEAN TOUR: India’s Shubhankar Sharma had a four-stroke lead in the Joburg Open at Johannesburg with 11 holes left when lightning and heavy rain forced the suspension of play.

Sharma birdied two of the first seven holes and was at 22 under at Fitethorn before play was stopped for the day.

South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen was second.

– Staff and news service report

