BRUNSWICK — David Reynolds scored a career-high 26 points and had 11 rebounds, and Bowdoin cruised to a 87-67 victory over UM-Farmington in a nonconference men’s basketball game Sunday.
Liam Farley scored all 10 of his points in the first half, helping Bowdoin (8-2) take a 43-33 lead after opening the game with a 7-0 run. The Beavers got to within 18-15 before the Polar Bears used a 9-2 run to gain a double-figure advantage.
Jack Simonds added 17 points and seven rebounds.
Bill Ruby scored 16 points for the Beavers (4-5), while Issac Witham and Riley Robinson each added 15.
MAINE 104, UM-MACHIAS 51: Duson Majstorovic and Isaiah White each scored 20 points as the Black Bears (3-8) rolled past the Division III Clippers at Bangor.
Two of Maine’s three wins have come against in-state competition. The Black Bears beat UM-Presque Isle last Tuesday.
The Black Bears shot 34 of 69 from the field (49.3 percent), including 12 of 34 from behind the 3-point arc.
Danny Evans and Aaron Calixte each added 13 points for Maine, which takes a week off before facing Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) Sunday in Philadelphia.
Darius Clark and Travonne Thompson led UM-Machias with 16 and 14 points respectively.
UNE 103, DEAN COLLEGE 102: Daron Hoges Jr. hit the winning jumper with 33 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the University of New England (3-6) over the Bulldogs (5-4) at Biddeford.
Dean’s Jordan Booker forced overtime with a layup to tie the game at 94-94 with 44 seconds left in regulation. Booker then hit a jumper with 52 seconds left in overtime to put Dean up 102-101, before Hoges’ winning shot on the next possession.
Gavin Dibble led the Nor’easters with 18 points, connecting on 4 of 9 shots from long-range. Drew Muniz added 13 points and Ryan Matthews 12
Randolph Thurman scored 19 points for Dean.
UNE led 54-49 at halftime.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
BOWDOIN 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Julie Dachille and Julia Surgenor each scored twice to lead the Polar Bears (6-0-1) over the Huskies (3-9) in Gorham.
Brigit Bergin and Marissa Fichter each added a goal for Bowdoin.
Whitney Padgett stopped 29 shots for Southern Maine, while Madeline Carlson and Sophia Lattanzio combined to record eight saves for Bowdoin.