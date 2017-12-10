Where have all the weirdos gone in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the ones who’d nominate “Burlesque” for best motion picture or think that Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie both deserved nods for the complete lack of chemistry they displayed in “The Tourist”?

The last few years, the Golden Globes have been far too respectable. And where’s the fun in that? Don’t look for these freshly minted pillars of good taste to change course this year. Nominations will be announced Dec. 11.

MOTION PICTURE DRAMA

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

On the cusp: “Darkest Hour,” “Mudbound,” “Phantom Thread,” “The Florida Project”

Analysis: “Three Billboards” could have gone for comedy and earned a nod. Perhaps the movie’s log line – grieving mother puts up billboards criticizing police for not solving her daughter’s rape and murder – gave the studio pause. It doesn’t sound funny, even though it does have comic moments. But it’s too good not to be nominated here.

ACTRESS, MOVIE DRAMA

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Jennifer Lawrence, “mother!”

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

On the cusp: Kate Winslet, “Wonder Wheel”; Gal Gadot, “Wonder Woman”; Diane Kruger, “In the Fade”; Annette Bening, “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”

Analysis: Lawrence would be a bold choice, one that would position the HFPA as champions for daring (overbearing) cinema. Plus, it would put Lawrence – a three-time winner – in the room, which would be good for ratings, a more likely consideration for this bunch.

ACTOR, MOVIE DRAMA

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

On the cusp: Jake Gyllenhaal, “Stronger”

Analysis: As mentioned, the Globes used to be all about star power, but that has changed recently as choices have skewed more toward critics’ favorites. All to say: There was a time when Gyllenhaal would have made it in ahead of Chalamet. But, with the commercial failure of “Stronger,” I don’t think that’s going to happen. Plus, the rest of the field boasts enough brand names – especially Hanks and Washington – to keep NBC happy.

MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL/COMEDY

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Big Sick”

“The Greatest Showman”

“The Disaster Artist”

On the cusp: “I, Tonya,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Battle of the Sexes,” “Downsizing,” “The Meyerowitz Stories”

Analysis: Voters could go all-indie by rewarding the black comedies “I, Tonya” and “The Disaster Artist.” Or they could go bigger, with Disney’s blockbuster “Beauty and the Beast” or “The Greatest Showman,” a big musical about circus founder P.T. Barnum. The HFPA loves musicals, so at least one of those two picks up a nod.

ACTRESS, MOVIE MUSICAL/COMEDY

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Judi Dench, “Victoria and Abdul”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Salma Hayek, “Beatriz at Dinner”

On the cusp: Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”; Emma Watson, “Beauty and the Beast”; Michelle Williams, “The Greatest Showman”

Analysis: Hayek could be among the “surprises,” but her understated, playful performance stands among the year’s best. Williams is something of an X factor – at press time, few outside the HFPA have seen “The Greatest Showman” – but she has a strong history with the group.

ACTOR, MOVIE MUSICAL/COMEDY

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Kumail Nanjiani, “The Big Sick”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

On the cusp: Matt Damon, “Downsizing”; Dan Stevens, “Beauty and the Beast”; Adam Sandler, “The Meyerowitz Stories”

Analysis: Damon is an HFPA favorite with two Globes to go along with seven nominations, so he’ll be in the running. But Carell (eight noms, one win) and Jackman (two noms, one win) have a history here too, and their movies, I’m told, played better with voters. And don’t completely discount Sandler, who has been nominated before.

DRAMA SERIES

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Deuce”

“The Crown”

On the cusp: “This Is Us”

Analysis: You have to go back a long way to find a year that the HFPA didn’t recognize a first-year show here, which puts HBO’s well-regarded “The Deuce” in the mix. If it’s nominated though, it’ll be at the expense of one of last year’s rookie shows. Or maybe feting “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be enough to scratch that itch, since it premiered too late for last year.

ACTRESS, TELEVISION DRAMA

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

On the cusp: Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”; Carrie Coon, “The Leftovers”; Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”; Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Analysis: Voters have boosted Gyllenhaal over the years – she won a Globe in 2015 for her lead turn on the miniseries “The Honourable Woman” – and she’s a sure bet to land a spot here for her boundary-pushing work on “The Deuce.” Balfe has earned nods the last two years, recognition the HFPA should be proud of bestowing.

ACTOR, TELEVISION DRAMA

James Franco, “The Deuce”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

On the cusp: Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Sam Heughan, “Outlander”

Analysis: Remember who won here last year? Billy Bob Thornton for “Goliath.” That show’s second season won’t air until 2018, leaving the category open for … wait … how many Golden Globes is Franco going to win this year? Two seems almost a safe bet.

COMEDY SERIES

“Will & Grace”

“Veep”

“Master of None”

“black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

On the cusp: “Insecure,” “GLOW,” “Better Things,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Mayor”

Analysis: “Will & Grace” picked up 27 Globe nominations over the years, including five series nods, and it never won anything. Zero for 27. Maybe the revival will change its luck. The HFPA has never been that enamored with “Veep” anyway.

ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

On the cusp: Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”; Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”; Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”; Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Analysis: This feels like a great spot to finally give the gifted Brie, so good over the years in so many different things (“Community,” “Mad Men”), some recognition. She’s fearless and funny as an actress-turned-wrestler on Netflix’s “GLOW.” It will also be interesting to see if the group gives some love to “Better Things” in the wake of Pamela Adlon severing ties to Louis C.K.

ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

On the cusp: Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”; Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Analysis: The previous eight seasons of “Curb” netted just three series nominations and three acting nods for David. Not exactly pretty, pretty good. But the novelty of its return after a six-year hiatus should be good enough to earn David a nomination – provided voters didn’t watch him host “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.