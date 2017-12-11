YARMOUTH — Waynflete put together a nearly flawless first half and rolled to a 67-24 win against undermanned North Yarmouth Academy in a Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball game Monday night.

The Flyers went on a 25-0 run over an eight-minute span and ended the first half with a 43-9 lead.

“When our guards decide to share the ball and work for the good shot, we end up doing pretty well,” Waynflete Coach Rich Henry said.

The Flyers, who opened their season Friday night with a 50-47 loss at Wells, started this game with a 12-0 run.

After Chris Hamblett drove the right baseline for NYA’s first basket 3:30 into the game, Waynflete finished the first quarter with 14 straight points, then scored the first 11 points of the second quarter for a 37-2 lead.

Asker Hussein and Diraige Dahia each made three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 11 points. Alex Saade added 10 points.

NYA’s Te’Andre King, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, led all scorers with 18 points – all but five of them in the second half.

The Panthers (0-2) dressed only eight players, then lost Connor Dillon, a 6-4 senior forward, to a sprained ankle. An injury to his right hand kept Miles Chapman, a 6-4 junior forward, out of the game.

“I have only nine guys and I’ve only had them all dressed and on the floor once during the past three weeks,” NYA Coach Jason Knight said. “It’s made practices and chemistry and schemes we want to do a bit challenging.”

NYA’s lack of depth was particularly noticeable against Waynflete, which is extremely deep for a Class C team. Henry plans to carry as many as 15 players on the varsity roster.

“We don’t have the depth and that showed tonight,” Knight said.

“I still think we could have played better in spots, handling the ball a little better.”

