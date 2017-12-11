MEMIC Group employees are spreading some seasonal cheer this year at the behest of its corporate parent.

All 400 employees of the Portland-based workers’ compensation insurance company can direct a $100 company donation to the charity of their choice, according to a release from the company.

“MEMIC has a long tradition of community engagement but we don’t necessarily know what is personally important to each employee such as education, fighting hunger, improving health, sheltering pets or providing housing,” said Michael Bourque, president and CEO, in the release. “As we complete another successful year, we thought this idea would be a great way for our employees to mark the beginning of our 25th anniversary by contributing to organizations and programs that capture their hearts.”

The donation program was announced at the end of the company’s holiday party Friday.

