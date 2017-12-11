BATH — Tom Warren scored 24 points, including 10 from the foul line, as Morse beat Lincoln Academy 65-50 in a Class A South boys’ basketball game Monday.

Parker Onorato added 15 points for Morse (1-1).

Joel Hatch had 14 and Bryce York 11 for Lincoln (0-2).

Morse took advantage of two technicals on Lincoln in the fourth quarter to surge to the 15-point victory.

LISBON 64, BOOTHBAY 52: Jonah Sautter scored eight of his 28 points in the third quarter as the Greyhounds (1-1) stretched their lead from eight to 17 in a win over the Seahawks (0-1) in Lisbon Falls.

D.J. Douglass added 15 points for Lisbon.

Kyle Alley scored 11 points and Cameron Crocker had 10 for Boothbay.

HALL-DALE 83, WISCASSET 32: Ashtyn Abbott scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs (2-0) to a win over the Wolverines (0-2) in Wiscasset.

Alec Byron scored 11 points for Hall-Dale, and Owen Dupont added 10.

Dylan Orr led the Wolverines (0-2) with 11 points.

RICHMOND 69, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 65: Zach Small hit five 3-pointers en route to a 35-point night, leading the Bobcats (2-0) to a win over the Falcons (1-1) in Richmond.

Matt Rines added 17 points for Richmond, and Casey Gorman chipped in with 10.

Taylor Pelletier and Mike Pare finished with 17 points and 16 points for Mountain Valley.

WINTHROP 73, MT. ABRAM 32: Jared McLaughlin scored 20 points to lead the Ramblers (2-0) past the Roadrunners (0-2) in Salem.

McLaughlin added five steals and four assists for the Ramblers, and Lenny Hills had 15 points and five steals and Cam Wood had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Greg Fay added eight points for the Ramblers.

Nate Luce led the Roadrunners with nine points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

WAYNFLETE 37, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 24: Emi Boedeker scored 12 points and Lydia Giguere added 10 as the Flyers (1-1) beat the Panthers (0-2) in Yarmouth.

Waynflete opened a 17-7 advantage after one quarter and stayed comfortably in front.

Sydney Plummer paced NYA with eight points. Margaret Larson and Katherine Lawson each finished with seven points.

LINCOLN 39, MORSE 25: Eleanor Mathews scored 11 points to lead the Eagles (2-0) past Morse (0-2) in Newcastle.

Sierra Wallace scored nine points for the Shipbuilders.

Anna Hatch scored five of her seven points in the second quarter as Lincoln used full-court pressure to outscore Morse 14-3 and turn a two-point deficit into a nine-point lead at the half.

FOOTBALL

Scarborough High senior running back/linebacker Owen Garrard has been named the 2017-18 Gatorade Maine Football Player of the Year. Garrard rushed for 1,204 yards and 24 touchdowns in the Red Storm’s 10-1 Class A championship season. He also caught two touchdown passes and made 76 tackles, 10 for losses. Garrard is eligible to be considered for the national Gatorade player of the year.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.