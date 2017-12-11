PITTSBURGH — Jonathan Bernier stopped 39 shots and Mark Barberio scored in the third period, helping the Colorado Avalanche beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Monday night.

Blake Comeau added an empty-netter against his former team as Colorado won its second straight after a string of six losses in seven games. It was Comeau’s seventh goal of the season.

Evgeni Malkin, left, of the Penguins and J.T. Compher of the Avalanche battle for the puck during Colorado's 2-1 victory Monday night in Pittsburgh. Associated Press/Gene J. Puskar

Barberio put the Avalanche ahead 6:17 into the third period. His slap shot off a rush hit Pittsburgh forward Riley Sheahan in front and got past goaltender Tristan Jarry.

Bernier was on track for his second shutout of the season before Phil Kessel scored his team-best 15th goal for Pittsburgh with 12 seconds remaining. Bernier beat the Penguins for just the second time in 10 career games.

ISLANDERS 3, CAPITALS 1: Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves after getting a vote of confidence from his coach, and New York won at home to snap a three-game winless streak.

Brock Nelson, Andrew Ladd and John Tavares scored for the Islanders, who built a 3-0 lead early in the second period and ended Washington’s four-game winning streak.

Dmitry Orlov scored Washington’s goal. Braden Holtby made nine saves for the Capitals before being pulled after the Islanders’ third goal 1:34 into the second period.

STARS 2, RANGERS 1: Jason Spezza scored in the shootout, and visiting Dallas snapped a three-game losing streak.

Kari Lehtonen made 24 saves for Dallas in the opener of its four-game East Coast trip. Julius Honka scored in the second period.

The Stars had a 1-0 lead before Rick Nash tied it when he tipped in Brady Skjei’s wrist shot with 3:41 left in regulation. Nash made contact with Lehtonen, but the goalie was well outside the crease.

PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 1: Mike Matheson scored his first goal of the season and visiting Florida won in overtime for the first time this season.

Matheson drove the rebound of a Nick Bjugstad shot into the net behind Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard.

Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Panthers, and Henrik Zetterberg scored for the Wings, who are 0-5 in overtime.

JETS 5, CANUCKS 1: Mathieu Perreault scored two goals and added an assist to help Winnipeg win at home, halting a three-game losing streak.

The win was the Jets’ seventh straight at home, and they have points in their last 11 games (10-0-1) at Bell MTS Place.

The Canucks have lost three straight in regulation for the first time this season.

Dmitry Kulikov, Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg (18-8-5). Ehlers’ 14th of the season was on the power play and gave him goals in three straight games.

