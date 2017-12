YORK — Officials in York are considering a land transfer deal with York Hospital.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the hospital is continuing talks about purchasing a section of Williams Avenue, near its helipad. Hospital officials say the land would become part of the hospital campus.

In exchange, the hospital would consider transferring a property on York Street to the city. Officials say the town could use the parcel for parking spaces.

