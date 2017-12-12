NEW HIRES

SMRT announces two new hires in its Portland office.

Alyssa Phanitdasack joins the firm as an architectural designer.

Previously, she was an architectural designer for CO Architects in Los Angeles, and most recently was with PDT.

Renee Laplante joins SMRT as marketing coordinator for the firm’s justice and health care design practices. She previously was a marketing specialist with Stantec.

FocusMaine has hired Kim Hamilton as its first president.

Hamilton, of Yarmouth, was most recently chief impact officer at Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. She previously served in a variety of senior roles at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Barbora Higgins joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as assistant vice president, senior credit analyst.

Higgins, of Brewer, brings more than 14 years as an experienced credit professional. Most recently, she worked as a commercial credit analyst, underwriting large real estate and commercial and industrial loans.

Todd Zukowski was named vice president, commercial banking officer, at Camden National Bank.

Zukowski was previously with Northeast Bank in Portland, where he spent two years as vice president, commercial loan officer.

