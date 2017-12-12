HOCKEY

Maine Mariners to host alumni game in February

Danny Briere, the Maine Mariners vice president of hockey operations, will return to the ice this winter as part of an alumni game featuring former Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.

Briere, who took part in a Town Hall-style fan forum Tuesday night at Cross Insurance Arena to answer questions about Portland’s new ECHL franchise, played six seasons for the Flyers as part of a 15-year NHL career.

Rosters for the alumni game, scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at CIA, have not been announced. Tickets go on sale to those who have made season ticket deposits Wednesday, Mariners mailing list members Thursday and the general public Friday.

BASKETBALL

NBA G LEAGUE: Devin Williams grabbed a franchise-record 23 rebounds and Trey Davis scored 34 points, but the Maine Red Claws were unable to hold a late lead against the Delaware 87ers, losing 121-118 at Newark, Delaware.

The Red Claws built a 104-99 lead with 6:18 left, but it slipped away as the 87ers scored 13-straight points for a 112-104 advantage with 2:42 remaining.

Williams, who had 23 points, dunked with one second left to make it 120-118, but Jacob Pullen capped his 35-point game with a free throw.

Daniel Dixon had 19 points and Josh Adeyeye finished with 17 for the Red Claws.

Williams surpassed the 20-rebound mark set by Chris Wright in the 2012-13 season.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Angel Delgado had 18 points and 11 rebounds, his 57th career double-double, leading No. 15 Seton Hall (9-1) to an 84-61 win over Saint Peter’s (4-5) at South Orange, New Jersey.

n Jacob Evans III had 24 points and eight rebounds as No. 25 Cincinnati (8-2) recovered from back-to-back losses to hand Mississippi State (8-1) its first loss, 65-50, at Highland Heights, Kentucky.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Asia Durr, Jazmine Jones and Sam Fuehring each scored 12 points for No. 3 Louisville (12-0) in a 95-56 win at home against Tennessee State (1-6).

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka has been awarded a wild card for the tournament.

Azarenka has been involved in a custody dispute involving her son Leo, who was born last Dec. 19, and she hasn’t competed since Wimbledon.

SOCCER

MLS: Seattle goalkeeper Tyler Miller was the Los Angeles Football Club’s first pick in the Major League Soccer expansion draft on Tuesday.

LAFC also chose Sporting Kansas City forward Latif Blessing, San Jose forward Marco Urena, Columbus left back Jukka Raitala and Toronto defender Raheem Edwards. The club then traded Raitala and Edwards to Montreal for former All-Star defender Laurent Ciman.

n The Sounders signed forward Clint Dempsey to a one-year deal for the 2018 season that provides more salary flexibility for the club. The club did not provide the specifics of the contract.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN DOPING: The Russian Olympic Committee formally gave its blessing Tuesday for the country’s athletes to compete under a neutral flag at the upcoming Pyeongchang Games.

Under International Olympic Committee sanctions announced last week, Russians will compete under the Olympic flag as “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

– Staff and news service report

