Another woman who has accused President Trump of sexual misconduct spoke out Tuesday morning, asking why Congress has not launched an investigation into the allegations against him.

“It’s important that we hold this man to the highest standards,” Melinda McGillivray, who last year accused Trump of groping her at Mar-a-Lago in 2003, said in an interview on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.” “If 16 women have come forward, then why hasn’t anything been done? Where is our investigation? I want justice.”

McGillivray’s comments came as the accusations against Trump – by more than a dozen women in the final weeks of the presidential campaign last year – have gained newfound attention amid the #MeToo movement. She spoke a day after three other women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct appeared together on the show and at a news conference, calling on Congress to investigate their claims.

Trump has denied the women’s allegation, writing Tuesday morning on Twitter that “the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met” are more of what he describes as “fake news.”

