Inclement weather has forced postponement of several high school sports events in southern Maine on Tuesday. Check back throughout the day for updates.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bonny Eagle at Massabesic. Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Camden Hills vs. Hampden Academy. Rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hampden.

Cheverus at South Portland. Rescheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Deering at Sanford. Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday

Gorham at Noble. No make-up date yet.

Freeport at Yarmouth. Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday (game site also switched)

Fryeburg Academy at Cape Elizabeth. Rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Lake Region at Sacopee Valley. No make-up date yet

Marshwood at Biddeford. Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday (game site also switched)

Medomak Valley at Mt. View. Rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Oceanside at Maranacook. No make-up date yet.

Portland at Windham. Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Scarborough at Falmouth. No make-up date yet

Traip at Old Orchard Beach. No make-up date yet.

Wells at Greely. Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday

Westbrook at Kennebunk. Rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

York at Gray-New Gloucester. Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Camden Hills at Hampden Academy. Rescheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Cape Elizabeth at Fryeburg Academy. Rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Cheverus at South Portland. Rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Falmouth at Scarborough. No make-up date yet.

Freeport at Yarmouth. Rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (game site also switched)

Gray-New Gloucester at York. Rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Greely at Wells. Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday

Kennebunk at Westbrook. Rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday

Maranacook at Oceanside. No make-up date yet.

Marshwood at Biddeford. Rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Massabesic at Bonny Eagle. Rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Mt. View at Medomak Valley. Rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Noble at Thornton Academy. No make-up date yet.

Old Orchard Beach at Traip. No make-up date yet.

Sacopee Valley at Lake Region. No make-up date yet.

Sanford at Deering. Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday

St. Dominic at Poland. Rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Windham at Portland. Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Kennebunk/Wells at Greely. No make-up date yet.

South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete at Mt. Ararat/Morse. No make-up date yet.

SWIMMING

Brunswick at Morse. Rescheuled for 7 p.m. Jan. 2.

