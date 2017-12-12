The federal Department of Veterans Affairs is adding three new positions in Maine to help veterans involved in court issues.

The positions, announced in Portland Tuesday morning by the department’s deputy secretary, Tom Bowman, include an outreach specialist to connect DVA with the veterans, along with a re-entry specialist to help the veterans make the transition after serving time and jail, along with a suicide prevention coordinator.

The goal is to help avoid conduct by veterans dealing with homelessness, mental illness or substance abuse from becoming criminal matters by connecting the veterans with the services they need to deal with the court system and by working with law enforcement and the courts on the veterans’ cases.

The positions were also announced by the office of Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who earlier this year called for the department to add staff in Maine.

“These new positions in Maine provide veterans with expanded access to specialists so they can get the treatments and services they need,” King said in a statement issued by his office. “With the VA’s announcement today, we have taken an important step to strengthen our community and better care for veterans across the state.”

Adria O. Horn, director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, said the new positions will greatly increase the ability of state and federal veterans’ agencies to reach the state’s 117,000 veterans.

For instance, she said, the addition of another outreach specialist will allow the DVA to divide the state into two regions, allowing those specialists to reach more veterans and help connect them with services they need. She also said that the state currently has only one suicide prevention coordinator, along with another DVA worker who splits time in that position, so an additional worker in that area will also help greatly.

Horn said the re-entry position is critical because veterans who are convicted of crimes lose their benefits if they serve more than 60 days in jail. The DVA position will allow the department to work with those veterans to try to regain those benefits and access veterans’ services, Horn said.

“The first 48 hours (following release from jail) is make-or-break time,” Horn said.

Bowman’s announcement came during a daylong symposium, sponsored by the department, focused on preventing suicide by veterans. The symposium will address issues such as barriers to care and accessing resources offered by the VA and community agencies.

Horn said that in 2014, 55 veterans in Maine committed suicide, but only six had been in contact with state or federal veterans officials before they committed suicide. Having more DVA specialists could help agencies identify those veterans, she said, and they may be able to help avert the suicide by early intervention.

She said the 2014 figures represents the most recent data available.

