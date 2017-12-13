As the deadline to sign up for Affordable Care Act insurance approaches on Friday, thousands of Mainers are enrolling in individual health plans even as the law is under threat by the Trump administration. A tax reform bill that repeals a key part of the law is currently being considered by Congress.

As of Dec. 9, 40,608 Mainers had signed up for a 2018 ACA plan on the individual marketplace, according to numbers released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Wednesday. Nationally, 4.7 million had signed up for 2018 plans. About 10 million Americans – and 80,000 Mainers – have marketplace plans in 2017.

The individual marketplace is where people can purchase subsidized coverage, typically those who don’t have access to employer-based insurance, such as the self-employed, part-time workers or those employed by small businesses.

Experts expect total enrollments to be down from 2017 because the signup period has been compressed this year from 12 weeks to six weeks.

Steve Butterfield, policy director for Consumers for Affordable Health Care, an Augusta-based health advocacy non-profit, said that auto-enrollments – people who choose to keep their own plans and are automatically renewed – haven’t been counted yet and will substantially boost final enrollment numbers. So Maine’s final numbers may be closer to 80,000, he said.

Butterfield said the high enrollment numbers despite the Trump administration’s attempts to sabotage the law shows that the ACA remains popular.

“It seems pretty robust,” Butterfield said. “These enrollment numbers show that people, not just in Maine but also nationally, want the ACA to stay in place.”

A new wrinkle this year is the availability of zero-premium bronze plans, which Mainers are selecting in increasing numbers, according to Community Health Options, a Maine-based insurer on the marketplace.

When the Trump administration ended certain payments to insurers, many states, including Maine, used a workaround that resulted in more people becoming eligible for zero-premium plans. Those earning between 100 and 225 percent of the federal poverty limit, or about $27,000 for a single person, can pick up a zero-premium plan.

“We’ve seen a definite shift toward bronze plans, with nearly 60 percent picking up bronze plans, as compared to 20 percent in 2017,” said Kevin Lewis, president and CEO of Community Health Options.

About 18 percent of CHO enrollees so far are selecting the zero premium plans, Lewis said, up from 2 percent in 2017.

In Maine, insurers filed a set of rates that anticipated the payments ending. The rates offset the loss of insurer payments by increasing the premiums for “silver” plans, the middle tier in the three-tiered system of bronze, silver and gold plan. Bronze plans have the lowest premiums and highest deductibles, while gold plans have the highest premiums, lowest deductibles and most benefits. Silver plans are in the middle.

Health policy advocates have complained that the Trump administration has tried to undermine the ACA in numerous ways, including shortening the enrollment period, ending the “cost-sharing reduction” payments to insurers and slashing funding for outreach and advertising.

President Trump has supported efforts to repeal the ACA, which was thwarted by one vote in Congress this summer. Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate Republican, was one of three Republicans voting “no,” bucking the party and preserving the ACA. But the tax reform bill making its way through Congress would eliminate the ACA’s individual mandate, which studies predict would result in a 10 percent premium increase and, eventually, about 50,000 fewer Mainers with health insurance. Nationally, 13 million fewer Americans would have health coverage by 2027 with individual mandate repeal.

While Collins was against ACA repeal, she voted for the tax reform bill – which slashes taxes for corporations and balloons the deficit over the next 10 years.

But one of the conditions for Collins’ support of the tax reform bill, she has said, would be to mitigate the harm caused by the loss of the individual mandate by having Congress approve ACA stabilization bills. Different versions of tax reform have passed the House and Senate, and the two legislative branches are working to craft one bill in a conference committee. That bill would have to be voted on again by the Senate and House and be signed by President Trump to become law.

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made public remarks supporting both ACA stabilization bill bills, House Speaker Paul Ryan has not made such commitments, and House conservatives have called the Collins-Nelson reinsurance bill a “bailout” for insurance companies.

The Collins-Nelson bill would fund ACA reinsurance programs for two years, $5 billion per year. The Kaiser Family Foundation has estimated that reinsurance would help offset premium increases, but there would still be substantial premium increases and coverage losses even if both bills were to pass.

This story will be updated.

