The death of a 4-year-old girl in Wiscasset is under investigation by Maine State Police detectives.

Kendall Chick, who turned 4 years old on Nov. 26, died Friday night after emergency responders were called to a home at 19 Crickets Lane in Wiscasset, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.

“We have questions and are attempting to resolve those questions,” McCausland said Wednesday of the child’s death.

The girl lived at the Wiscasset home with her grandfather, Stephen Hood, and his fiancée, Shawna Gatto, according to McCausland. He said someone — he didn’t know who — called 911 about 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon and an ambulance responded to the home.

Kendall was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick that evening, McCausland said.

McCausland said he did not know any further details about the girl’s family, such as the whereabouts of her parents, and he said state police detectives had spoken with both Hood and Gatto. State police are working with the Wiscasset Police Department on the investigation.

“An autopsy has taken place, but I don’t have those results yet,” McCausland said. “It is a death we have questions we’re still trying to resolve.”

This story will be updated.

