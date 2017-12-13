Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former reality TV star who followed President Trump into national politics, has resigned from her White House post as director of communications for the office of public liaison.

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effectiveuntil January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote in an email.

Manigault Newman was one of few high profile African Americans to support Trump during his campaign last year and was one of the most visible black aides in his administration.

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

